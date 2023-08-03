THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
582 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES
IN PANHANDLE NEBRASKA
BOX BUTTE CHEYENNE
IN WESTERN NEBRASKA
BANNER DAWES KIMBALL
MORRILL SCOTTS BLUFF SIOUX
IN WYOMING THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES
IN SOUTHEAST WYOMING
GOSHEN LARAMIE
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AGATE, ALLIANCE, ANGORA, BAYARD,
BRIDGEPORT, BROWNSON, CHADRON, CHADRON ST PARK, CHEYENNE, GERING,
HARRISBURG, HARRISON, HEMINGFORD, KIMBALL, REDINGTON,
SCOTTSBLUFF, SIDNEY, AND TORRINGTON.
Workforce training operations underway at recently opened AMMC at LCCC
CHEYENNE – In just three months of operations, the Advanced Manufacturing and Material Center at Laramie County Community College in Cheyenne has begun showing its value to southeast Wyoming and the region, with registration open now for its next intensive, hands-on training program, the CNC Precision Machining Bootcamp.
The Advanced Manufacturing and Material Center, or AMMC, serves as a facility to train new workers to meet the needs of the region’s manufacturing industries, according to a news release.
Several areas of programming have begun since the AMMC’s grand opening April 14.
The AMMC launched its first CNC Precision Machining Bootcamp on May 22, with the nine-week program seeing a 100% student completion rate. LCCC has begun taking applications for the next CNC Bootcamp that begins Sept. 11 with guaranteed employer interviews for those who complete the program. Call 307-432-1687 or visit lccc.wy.edu/manufacturing for more information. Grant opportunities are available to those who qualify.
In April, LCCC’s Life Enrichment program partnered with the AMMC to host a youth 3-D printing workshop, as well as a family night where young people and parents could explore the center and careers in manufacturing. Both partners in June hosted two 3-D printing youth camps and the first Robotics Camp. The AMMC also offered a customized 3-D printing camp to youth from the Cheyenne Boys and Girls Club.
“Besides all the classes, in the last three months, the AMMC provided tours to over 500 individuals including groups such as the Wyoming Association of Career and Technical Education,” AMMC Program Manager Dave Curry said in the release. “Luckily, the AMMC has a group of outstanding instructors that have stepped up to see the center succeed."
