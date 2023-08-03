CHEYENNE – In just three months of operations, the Advanced Manufacturing and Material Center at Laramie County Community College in Cheyenne has begun showing its value to southeast Wyoming and the region, with registration open now for its next intensive, hands-on training program, the CNC Precision Machining Bootcamp.

The Advanced Manufacturing and Material Center, or AMMC, serves as a facility to train new workers to meet the needs of the region’s manufacturing industries, according to a news release.

