CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Workforce Center will be hosting job fairs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every second Wednesday of the month at the Workforce Center.

The next job fair will be held Wednesday, June 8, and fairs will run through the end of the year.

The job fairs will connect attendees to employment opportunities in Cheyenne, with more than a dozen employers in attendance.

The event is free and open to the public. Job seekers are encouraged to bring a resume and dress for interviews.

Employers interested in a free booth, or job seekers with questions, may call 307-777-3700.

