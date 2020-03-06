CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Office of Tourism invites Wyomingites to show off their state pride on Saturday, March 7 (aka 307 Day).
Whether it’s discovering fossils at Fossil Butte National Monument or hiking Periodic Spring Trail near Afton, WOT told residents in a recent release to share their favorite parts of Wyoming on social media.
“We look to Wyoming residents to inspire potential visitors to explore the Cowboy State,” said Michell Howard, WOT’s senior director of brand strategy. “What better way to show off authentic Wyoming experiences through our on-the-ground experts, the locals.”
To share the love for Wyoming on 307 Day, Facebook users can submit photos of their travels throughout the state. For the chance to win Wyoming apparel, follow Travel Wyoming’s Facebook page and participate in the 307 Day photo contest. One winner will be receive a gift card to the That’s WY store.
Wyoming residents are also encouraged to use the hashtags #ThatsWY and #WY307, along with tagging the Wyoming location in which the picture was taken.
Wyoming residents and visitors will also receive 20% off all “That’s WY” apparel from the That’s WY store on 307 Day. For more information, visit travelwyoming.com.