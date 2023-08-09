LARAMIE – Wyoming has abundant energy minerals, such as coal and uranium; industrial minerals, like bentonite, trona and gypsum; as well as critical minerals, metals and gemstones.
The Wyoming State Geological Survey has developed a new interactive map that will make it easier to research the state’s extensive mineral resources. The online Mineral Resources of Wyoming map will be routinely updated as new data become available. It can be found at tinyurl.com/wsgs-mineral-map.
“Our suite of online maps continues to expand and is growing in popularity among users. The addition of our new Mineral Resources of Wyoming map provides the public with a central location for information about minerals in the state. We anticipate it will be useful to many individuals in the public, government, and industry,” said Erin Campbell, WSGS director and state geologist, in a news release.
The map is an update and expansion of the WSGS’s 2018 Mines and Minerals map. New features include an interactive index of downloadable uranium logs, and locations of geochemistry results from reports and STATEMAP projects. External information detailing current mining, such as Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality active mines layers, and federal and state mineral leases have also been added.
“The Mineral Resources of Wyoming map greatly expands the amount of geochemistry data and mine information over the previous map, as well as adding information regarding mineral leases, critical minerals, and dozens of WSGS and U.S. Geological Survey mineral reports,” said Jim Stafford, a geohydrologist and map developer at the WSGS.
In addition to the Mineral Resources of Wyoming map, other WSGS interactive maps cover geothermal, geologic hazards, geology in Yellowstone National Park, groundwater, and oil and gas. The survey has also developed an interactive map of its geologic map index.
