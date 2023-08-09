LARAMIE – Wyoming has abundant energy minerals, such as coal and uranium; industrial minerals, like bentonite, trona and gypsum; as well as critical minerals, metals and gemstones.

The Wyoming State Geological Survey has developed a new interactive map that will make it easier to research the state’s extensive mineral resources. The online Mineral Resources of Wyoming map will be routinely updated as new data become available. It can be found at tinyurl.com/wsgs-mineral-map.

