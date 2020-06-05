CHEYENNE – The Wyoming State Geological Survey recently published a report that examines the salinity of groundwaters that occur throughout Wyoming, and explores the relationship between salinity and depth-of-sample in selected geologic formations.
“Using groundwater appropriately is important for preserving this precious resource,” Erin Campbell, state geologist and director of the WSGS, said in a news release. “By identifying groundwater sources that aren’t consumable by humans or livestock, or usable for irrigation, industry may be able to utilize low-quality water and leave higher-quality water in place.”
Groundwater quality varies widely throughout Wyoming’s geologic basins, which serve as home to most of the state’s population and economic activity, the release said. An aquifer may produce high-quality groundwater suited for human consumption at a basin’s edge, while water pumped from the same aquifer a few miles farther into the basin may be unfit for livestock usage.
One measure of water quality is its “salinity,” or TDS, which is the amount of dissolved material that remains as residue after the liquid portion of a water sample evaporates. Salinity, measured in milligrams per liter, is one constituent, among others, used by the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality to determine if groundwater resources are suited for human consumption, agricultural application or livestock watering, according to the release. Although salinity provides a general measure of water quality, it does not specify the type or amounts of particular chemical compounds present.
WSGS geoscientists investigated thousands of water quality analyses from the U.S. Geologic Survey and the Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission. The publication also includes an explanation of groundwater salinity and maps of water quality by salinity level throughout Wyoming.
“Groundwater Salinity in Wyoming: Open File Report 2020-6” is available as a free download from the WSGS website. The report follows a series of studies examining the occurrence of industrial-grade groundwater in Wyoming’s structural basins.