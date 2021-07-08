CHEYENNE – The Wyoming State Geological Survey recently released the 2021 version of the Interactive Oil and Gas Map of Wyoming.
Since it was first published in 1943, the oil and gas map has been used by industry, educators and the general public to explore Wyoming’s oil and gas fields and related infrastructure.
Historically, the WSGS released updated editions of the map every five to 10 years, illustrating the growth of and changes to one of the state’s most important industries.
Yearly map updates redefine oil and gas field boundaries and attributes to include wells drilled and producing during the previous year, reverify oil refinery and gas processing plant attributes and statuses, and revise well layers. Because wells targeting unconventional reservoirs are commonly not permitted as part of a spatially defined field, the 2021 update includes a new layer delineating the location of these wildcat wells.
Information in the map is derived and compiled from several external resources and web services, but relies heavily on the Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission database.
Nationally, Wyoming ranks eighth for oil production (89 million barrels in 2020) and ninth for natural gas production (1.47 trillion cubic feet in 2020).
The map is free to use and readily accessible with any up-to-date web browser. Access it from the main WSGS website https://www.wsgs.wyo.gov/, or directly at https://wsgs.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=3f7ab99343c34bd3ac5ae6ac8c04d95a/.