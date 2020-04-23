CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Highway Patrol received personal protection equipment from WSI Sports, a cold weather sports clothing company, to help protect themselves amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company has shifted its Eagan, Minnesota, factory to make masks, scrubs and surgical gowns for first responders and health care providers throughout the country.
“This is a major shift from our core business of designing, sewing and assembling cold weather outdoor sports gear,” CEO and founder Joel Wiens said in a news release. “Just last month, we had ramped up our capability to develop cold weather undergarments for Major League Baseball, but COVID-19 swiftly changed our focus to help our health care workers, caregivers and first responders.”
The company also provides clothing for the University of Wyoming football team.