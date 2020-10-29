CHEYENNE – Alan Kirkbride and Rodger McDaniel’s hardscrabble Wyoming roots led them to opposite ends of the political spectrum.
For Kirkbride, it was an upbringing of self-reliance, living within one’s means and family Republican politics that prevailed. For McDaniel, it was his working class parents who formed his Democratic views, and his faith and his service-based values that made him a liberal.
But the two men, both frequent contributors to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s editorial pages and friends for half a century, demonstrated in a Wednesday evening event hosted by Braver Angels and the WTE, how to hold a civil conversation on controversial and potentially polarizing topics, such as health care, immigration reform and foreign policy.
The event was part of Braver Angels’s “Civil Discourse (With Malice Toward None)” program, which focuses on how people in the U.S. can remain civil when engaging with one another, and even find common ground, after the outcome of the 2020 election is decided. The discussions facilitated by Braver Angels are less about policy or particular political candidates, and more about teaching people how to have respectful and productive dialogue with their neighbors who may think differently than them, said Tom Brantley, a Wyoming state coordinator within the organization.
“I would say the main objective is observing and learning skills for carrying on difficult conversations across the red/blue divide,” Brantley said.
Appearing on a Zoom call, Kirkbride and McDaniel were expected to express their views about a particular topic posed to them by a moderator. After both men spoke, they were free to engage with and ask questions of one another.
At the end of a 45-minute discussion, about 85 of the 100-plus attendees who had been watching broke into small groups of around five people each and assessed how well the two men had followed the Braver Angels discourse framework.
That framework includes suggestions to abandon the notion that one might be able to change the views or beliefs of another; core principles like the recognition that most people “have some common values and concerns that can be unearthed;” and outlines skill sets like “setting a constructive tone” and asking “real and honest questions of understanding, not loaded or ‘gotcha’ questions.”
The attendees who spoke after the breakout sessions said they felt Kirkbride and McDaniel largely adhered to these guidelines and did a good job of maintaining open, civil discourse with one another, even though the topics were contentious. Although they sometimes became passionate, both men consistently maintained a calm demeanor and kept their tones even.
One participant noted in a breakout session that she appreciated how the two readily admitted when they weren’t especially knowledgeable about a topic. Kirkbride began the discussion about health care by making it clear he wasn’t an expert on the topic and offering that the best way to find a solution would be for those in power to “craft an appropriate health care law.”
At one point while discussing immigration reform, McDaniel acknowledged when the two found common ground. Similarly, after speaking about foreign policy, the most hotly contested issue of the discussion, McDaniel suggested he and Kirkbride would just have to agree to disagree, recognizing that this would be one area where the two would “butt heads.”
Near the end of the discussion, Wyoming state co-coordinator Kris Korfanta welcomed participants to go online and take the With Malice Toward None pledge that encapsulated the evening’s goals:
“Regardless of how the election turns out, I will not hold hate, disdain, or ridicule for those who voted differently from me. Whether I am pleased or upset about the outcome, I will seek to understand the concerns and aspirations of those who voted differently and will look for opportunities to work with people with whom I don’t agree.”