The Wyoming Tribune Eagle and Braver Angels of Wyoming and Montana invite you to participate in a special online event from 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, called “Civil Discourse (With Malice Toward None).”
Two frequent contributors to the WTE’s editorial pages, Alan Kirkbride and Rodger McDaniel, will present their respective opinions on one or more controversial topics. They will then demonstrate how their opposing political views need not interfere with their friendship by having a civil conversation about these topics, using Braver Angels techniques to “bridge the divide.” In breakout and full group discussions, participants will identify what techniques were, or were not, successfully used to maintain civility.
Our event is part of Braver Angels’ With Malice Toward None initiative to heal America in the aftermath of a clear 2020 election outcome.
The days following the 2020 presidential election may become the most divisive period in modern U.S. history – no matter who wins. The days after the election could begin a dark time of polarization in the land – unless we act together to make it otherwise.
This is a free event brought to you by Braver Angels, a 501©(3) nonprofit, as part of its mission to depolarize America. To register for this Zoom event, go online to https://tinyurl.com/braverangelswy10-28-20. And for more information about Braver Angels, go online to braverangels.org.