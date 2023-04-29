Sawyer Copple sits up after getting thrown during mutton bustin’ at the Laramie County Fair in Cheyenne on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. This photo won a third-place award recently in the SPJ Top of the Rockies contest.
Raylan Sanderson, 7, rests his chin on his father Mitchell’s back beneath their family’s tent along the 40 mile marker during the Leadville Trail 100 MTB in Leadville, Colo., on Aug. 13, 2022. “Riding for Raylan” won a third-place award recently in the SPJ Top of the Rockies contest.
Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE — Wyoming Tribune Eagle staff members received seven awards last weekend from the Society of Professional Journalists Region 9 in Denver.
During a ceremony at The Slate hotel, the following Top of the Rockies awards were received:
Jeremiah Johnke, first place, Single Page Design, “Female Prep Athlete of the Year”
Brian Martin, second place, Editorials, “Our View” editorials
Jasmine Hall, third place, Specialized Reporting: Politics: Feature, “Will Wyoming turn a darker shade of red?”
Will Carpenter, third place, Column-Personal/Humor, three “Weekend Picks” columns
Jeremiah Johnke, third place, Information Graphic, “All-Laramie County football team”
Alyte Katilius, third place, Feature Photography/Videography, “Riding for Raylan” photo story
Alyte Katilius, third place, Sports Photography, “Down, but not out”
The contest for professional journalists has been administered for more than a decade by the Colorado Professional Chapter on behalf of SPJ chapters in Colorado, Utah, New Mexico and Wyoming.
Top of the Rockies is a regional, multi-platform contest for reporters and news organizations in the four states. The contest grew from a Colorado-only contest on the heels of the closure of the Rocky Mountain News in 2009 to ensure a robust and competitive field.
The 2023 contest had more than 1,750 entries from more than 100 news media outlets and freelancers, a 12% increase over the number of entries in 2022. The entries were judged by journalists in Illinois and Ohio.
“We are pleased to see so many news media outlets competing in Top of the Rockies,” said Deb Hurley Brobst, the contest’s coordinator. “We are seeing top-notch journalism from journalists throughout the region, no matter what the staff size.”
Entrants compete in four divisions based on newsroom staff size: extra-large newsrooms, large newsrooms, medium newsrooms and small newsrooms. The WTE competed in the large newsrooms division.