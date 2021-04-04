In an ongoing effort to address the deep political divisions in our country, Wyoming Tribune Eagle Managing Editor Brian Martin will lead a two-part discussion of the book “Them: Why We Hate Each Other – And How to Heal” by U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., in April and May.
First published in 2018, the premise of Sasse’s book is that “contrary to conventional wisdom, our crisis isn’t really about politics. It’s that we’re so lonely we can’t see straight – and it bubbles out as anger. As traditional tribes of place evaporate, we rally against common enemies so we can feel part of a team.” Sasse contends that to move forward – together – “requires something radical: a rediscovery of real places and human-to-human relationships.”
As part of the WTE’s continued partnership with the Wyoming and Montana Braver Angels Alliance, and in conjunction with the Bozeman Daily Chronicle, this conversation is divided into two parts in order to allow for robust discussion of the senator’s 253-page bestseller. Topics will include: how our increasing isolation and loneliness cause us to form “anti-tribes,” the media’s role in perpetuating division, why we need to spend less time on social media and more on community, and how we must “become Americans again.”
The first 90-minute virtual discussion will take place from 7-8:30 p.m. Monday, April 26. To register for this free Zoom event, go online now to https://tinyurl.com/BookDiscussionThem. Your homework in advance of this date is to get a copy of the book and read the first four chapters (about 130 pages).
The May discussion date for the second half of the book hasn’t been finalized yet because we’re hoping Sen. Sasse will be able to join us for at least part of that session.
If you have questions about this program, please send an email to bmartin@wyoming news.com. We hope you will join us!