Are you an avid reader of the Wyoming Tribune Eagle? Do you enjoy keeping up on local, state and national issues? Are you concerned about the future of Cheyenne and the surrounding area, and want to have a voice in helping advocate for it?
If so, you may be the ideal candidate to join the WTE Editorial Board. We currently have openings for two community representatives, who join newspaper Managing Editor Brian Martin and Regional President Rory Palm in weekly conversations that help shape the “Our View” pieces in our weekend editions.
Editorial Board meetings are held each Monday starting at 9:30 or 10 a.m. at the newspaper, 702 W. Lincolnway, and generally last an hour to an hour and a half. Board members also must have email access in order to offer feedback on the editorial pieces in a timely manner.
If you’re interested in serving in this capacity, please send an email explaining why you feel you should be selected to bmartin@wyomingnews.com. The deadline to apply is Friday, Feb. 28.