CHEYENNE – If you want to learn how to grow your business – and at absolutely no cost to you – don’t delay any further. Reserve your spot today in this week’s workshop, “How to Effectively Market Your Business in Today’s Challenging Times.”
Join us for a free workshop geared toward small to medium-sized businesses. Learn how to realize the full potential of a digital presence in order to maximize gain.
The event, sponsored by the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, takes place on Tuesday, April 27, 8:30-9:30 a.m. or noon to 1 p.m., at Laramie County Community College, 1400 E. College Drive, in the Union Pacific Centennial Room inside the Center for Conferences and Institutes, located in the southwest quadrant of the Cheyenne campus.
Although the workshop seminar is free, seating is limited to the first 35 businesses. To secure your spot, RSVP to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle by contacting any of the following: Carrisa Pollard at 307-633-3150, Dawn Brandt at 307-633-3153 or Tammy Mercer at 307-633-3157.
“How to Effectively Market Your Business in Today’s Challenging Times” features guest speaker Mike Martoccia, a renown digital specialist. He currently serves as Vice President of Digital Sales and Marketing for Adams Publishing Group, parent company of the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.
Martoccia has more than 28 years of experience in media marketing leadership, from corporate digital revenue and advertising management to small business advertising workshops, sales training and event marketing.
He has spent his entire career in the newspaper and digital space, so he fully understands markets and the business climate of community media groups, He has helped many businesses understand the need to further incorporate digital products in order to extend their reach and ROI with their media buys.
Over the years, Martoccia has been a speaker/facilitator at more than 20 national and regional conventions, including the Mega Conference, America’s Newspapers/Inland Press, LMA Innovation, NNA, as well as a dozen state newspaper association conferences.
As he has done at other workshop seminars, Marotccia, who has helped more than 30,000-plus businesses, will provide pointers on how a business can best target its marketing, as well as the ways in which to do so to maximize one’s products and services.