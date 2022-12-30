CHEYENNE – This holiday season, I was one of thousands of people across the country whose Southwest flight got canceled. Luckily, due to a predicted blizzard in Chicago, I had moved my flight out of Denver from Thursday night to Wednesday morning on Dec. 21.

I barely avoided the cold front that swept in that afternoon, causing a series of canceled flights. Unlike most other airlines that operate based on a hub system, in which flights leave from and return to the same central city, Southwest’s flights mimic bus routes. Their planes fly long routes and periodically touch down to refuel and pick up/drop off passengers and crew members. This year, that flight plan was their downfall.

Pilot waits at gate

A pilot sits at an empty Southwest gate in Midway International Airport in Chicago on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. Southwest canceled a majority of its flights out of Midway the week following Christmas, leaving many passengers stranded and numerous gates empty. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Security

Security at Midway International Airport in Chicago on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Checked bag ... not

I arrived five hours before my flight in anticipation of long lines at bag drop-offs and security, but found that I was unable to check my bag at Midway International Airport in Chicago on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. Instead, I sat for an hour before I was able to print my bag tag. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Flight board

A woman reviews the flight board at Denver International Airport on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. Red “canceled” flight notices litter the board, overwhelmingly for Southwest. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Flight attendant

A flight attendant walks across terminal B at Midway International Airport in Chicago on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Midway International Airport

Southwest planes line the gates on the left across from a large cluster of baggage carts that line the gates on the right at Midway International Airport in Chicago on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. Due to bad weather, canceled flights and missed connections, Midway and Denver international airports find themselves having to house a lot of unclaimed luggage this holiday season. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Missing flight attendant

A pilot gestures while speaking on the phone at a Southwest gate in Midway International Airport in Chicago on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. Minutes later, it was announced that the crew was missing a flight attendant, and they were looking for a replacement so that the plane could take off. In the days following a large cold front that hit Denver, Southwest reported that its system for assigning and tracking flight crews had failed, leaving many pilots and attendants stranded in cities across the country. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Takeoff

A Southwest flight takes off out of Midway International Airport in Chicago on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Finally in Denver

Southwest passengers deplane at Denver International Airport on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Heading to baggage claim

Passengers head up an escalator toward baggage claim at Denver International Airport on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Baggage claim

Passengers look for their luggage at baggage claim in Denver International Airport on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Unclaimed luggage

Carousels 1 and 2 are sectioned off to house a large amount of unclaimed luggage at baggage claim in Denver International Airport on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Waiting for luggage

Passengers wait for their luggage at baggage claim in Denver International Airport on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Sleepover at DIA

A young woman sleeps under an escalator at Denver International Airport on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Alyte Katilius is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's staff photojournalist.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus