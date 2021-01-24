CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Tribune Eagle was presented with 34 awards, including eight first-place honors, during the annual Wyoming Press Association winter convention, which was held virtually Jan. 14-16 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Among daily newspapers in the state, the WTE took second place in the major awards categories of General Excellence, Advertising Excellence, Typographical Excellence and Photographic Excellence. The Casper Star-Tribune placed first in each of these categories, except photography, which was won this year by the Gillette News Record.
In addition, the WTE took second place in the Sweepstakes Award category, which is based on the number of Pacemaker Awards and placings received. The WTE earned 55 points to Casper’s 71.
WTE photographer Michael Cummo won the daily photos sweepstakes award for a high school wrestling photo titled “Victory scream.” And state government reporter Tom Coulter received the Jim Tiemann Memorial Legal Reporting Award for coverage of legal issues during the contest period.
WTE staff members who took first place in individual Pacemaker Award categories were:
Jeremiah Johnke, Niki Kottmann, Kathryn Palmer and Isabella Alves, spot news story, “CFD canceled;” judge’s comments: “This entry showcased multiple angles with quality writing and context. The lede was the best of all the competition, and supporting data put this at the top.”
Tom Coulter, agriculture reporting; judge’s comments: “The repurposing water and uncertain year stories lift this entry above the others. The stories show a good grasp of the subject matter and provides a wonderful amount of educational value to the reader, indicating what the problem is and why readers should be interested in solving the problem and why the newspaper gave the space to the subject matter. The repurposing water article in particular shines in four important categories: the grasp of the subject matter, quality of writing, educational value to the reader and overall excellence.”
Michael Cummo, sports action photo, “Stiff arm;” judge’s comments: “Nice tight frame of a stiff arm. Seeing the eyes puts this image over the top.”
Michael Cummo, sports feature photo, “Victory scream;” judge’s comments: “Only an astute photographer would plan how to get the defeated wrestler in the shot. Nailed it.”
WyoSports staff, web page, “WyoSports.net;” judge’s comments: “Layout was easy to follow, headlines were clean. The organization from top to bottom was clean, photos well positioned.”
Brian Martin, public service award, “WTE partners with Braver Angels;” judge’s comments: “The Wyoming Tribune Eagle and Managing Editor Brian Martin are to be congratulated for making this significant effort to bridge the chasm of polarization and help cleanse the civil discourse of hate and vitriol. Well-executed and very needed. Congratulations.”
Placing second in the Pacemaker Awards were:
Tom Coulter, feature story, “Latham looks to bridge divides,” judge’s comments: “The story was written how a feature should be, both inventive where it needed and punctual to make it a pleasure to read. The story could easily have fallen into a cliche, but I thought the reporter did well to keep readers engaged to the end.”
Tom Coulter, outdoors/environmental reporting; judge’s comments: “The reporting on county-level environmental topics is well done. The reporter writes knowledgeably on the issues and does an impressive job translating government speak for the readers.”
Margaret Austin, business/energy reporting; judge’s comments: “You can tell the writer took the time to visit and meet the owners. It shows through in the writing.”
Niki Kottmann, arts/entertainment/culture reporting (no judge’s comments provided).
WTE copy desk staff, headline writing; judge’s comments: “Some excellent work here. Headlines are generally clear and accurate. They make the newspaper approachable and enjoyable.”
WTE staff, special section or supplement, “Wyoming women: Then, now and the future;” judge’s comments: “If I could have given two first-place awards, I would have. Very well done.”
WTE copy desk staff, front page design; judge’s comments: “Excellent teaser and use of graphics make this a special front page.”
Erica Klimt, open page design, “Down the rabbit hole;” judge’s comments: “Nice use of color, depth and direction to complement story theme. Temptation toward overly cutesy is well resisted. A very pleasant page to look at.”
Michael Cummo, best video story – short, “Prep Athlete of the Week;” judge’s comments: “Great snapshot of a local athlete. The high-quality game photos greatly enhanced the video.”
Michael Cummo, spot news photo, “Confronting the governor;” judge’s comments: “The facial expressions make this photo, capturing the tone of the event without reading the story. This is a photo that photographers are hoping for, but don’t often capture.”
Michael Cummo, wildlife photo, “Pelican;” judge’s comments: “Wow! What a great shot of a beautiful bird. The symmetry of the photograph just draws the eye in. Then add the reflection on the water and the framing. Incredible!”
Michael Cummo, portrait/personality photo, “Day of the Dead;” judge’s comments: “Great personality of the subject. Nice composition and lighting. Sharp focus on the eye and good depth of field drop-off.”
Nadav Soroker, photo story, “Fire academy cadets;” judge’s comments: “The top photo really captures the reader and tells the story. The bottom photo highlights the group, but in a fun light. Nice job!”
WTE staff, best use of photographs (no judge’s comments provided).
Earning honorable mentions were:
• Isabella Alves, government issue reporting, “Stand your ground law not ‘get out of jail free’”
• Niki Kottmann, feature story, “The power of pink”
• Kathryn Palmer, education reporting
• WTE staff, special section or supplement, “2020 Legislature preview”
• Susan Gilmore, open page design, “Get creative”
• Michael Cummo, general news photo, “Welcome home”
• Michael Cummo, feature photo, “Big air”
This year’s contest entries were judged by members of the Montana Newspaper Association.