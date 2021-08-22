CHEYENNE – Wyoming Tribune Eagle staff members have earned 14 national awards from the National Newspaper Association Foundation, including second place for general excellence among daily newspapers.
For that honor, judges said, “The Tribune Eagle stands above the rest. The design is clever and attractive, and the front pages lead readers in for packages packed with stellar content. This is a complete package. Readers should know they are well served by their trusted news source, a paper that has it all.”
Other awards announced by NNAF were:
First place
Michael Cummo, Best Breaking News Photo (Daily Division), for a photo titled “Governor Confrontation” that showed a protestor angrily challenging Gov. Mark Gordon at a Capitol rally. The judge said: “Good closeup of such an emotional debate in our country. The photo captures the frustration of your community to your readers. The composition is good and tight.”
Michael Cummo, Best Pandemic Photo or Series (Daily Division), for a photo titled “Re-open Wyoming” that showed a protestor holding a flag and his hat while the governor offers a prayer. The judge said: "A big rally to demand liberty, rather than masks and social distancing. Their message is clear in this pandemic reaction."
Michael Cummo, Best Feature Photo (Daily Division), for a photo titled “Mournful Graduate” that showed a high school graduate holding a family photo and wiping away tears after receiving her diploma. The judge said: "The intimate nature of this photo was compelling. Perfectly framed, tells the story without any words needed."
Brian Martin, Best Editorial (Daily and Non-daily Division, circulation 10,000 or more), for an editorial headlined “Gordon fails to lead when people need him most.” The judge said: “Well-written editorial with factual backup. Holds public official accountable for his actions. Offers a recommendation for action."
WTE staff, Best Special News, Sports or Feature Section or Edition (Daily and Non-daily Division, circulation 10,000 or more), "CFD 2020 Commemorative Edition." The judge said: "When I saw this, I said, 'WOW." As I read it, I said 'WOW' again, only louder. I think this was a project well worth undertaking, as it had to make the rodeo clan very happy to know they have been appreciated and are. This year's event should be the best ever. A great piece of work."
Second place
Jeremiah Johnke, Niki Kottmann, Isabella Alves and Kathryn Palmer; Best Breaking News Story (Daily Division), "CFD canceled." The judge said: "On Wednesday, the governor of Wyoming announced that all the big rodeos – including Cheyenne Frontier Days – would be canceled due to COVID. On Thursday, reporter Jeremiah Johnke and a team of other reporters had in-depth articles in print describing the reasons, the impact, the reactions. The reporting was complete, the writing was dramatic, and the depth of coverage was simply outstanding. "
Niki Kottmann, Best Non-Profile Feature Story (Daily Division), "Cheyenne woman reflects on loss of father to COVID." The judge said: "Tough class to judge, as so many COVID-related stories. This one made best use of quotes and just kept me wanting to keep reading. It told of a loss and a plea for others to do more."
Niki Kottmann, Best Performing Arts Story (Daily and Non-daily Division), "A light in the darkness." The judge said: "This story is a great example of covering the pandemic, but not just from a statistic view. Strong quotes and a good topic overall. Nice job."
Tom Coulter, Best Profile Feature story (Daily Division), "Latham looks to bridge divides." The judge said: "It would be easy to shy away from this topic, but you did a good job of covering it AND making it local with your profile of Stephen Latham."
Jeremiah Johnke, Best Sports Feature Story or Series (Daily and Non-daily Division, circulation 10,000 or more), "LCCC Hall of Fame series." The judges said: "A compelling historical feature with interviews of several members of one of the best teams in school history."
Michael Cummo, Best Feature Photo (Daily Division), for a photo titled "Big Air" that shows an American white pelican preparing to take flight. The judges said: "Right place at the right time is everything. This photographer nailed it."
Michael Cummo, Best Sports Photo (Daily Division), for a photo titled "Victory scream" that shows a wrestler celebrating a win. The judges said: "I can almost hear the scream. Great shot."
Honorable mention
WTE staff, Best Local News Coverage (Daily and Non-daily Division, circulation 6,000 or more). The judges said: "Clearly one of the best newspapers in this division. Like the pullouts (At a glance) and others that added to the stories. Quality writing and excellent local coverage in a class that was hard to differentiate second through fourth place."
The awards will be presented Oct. 2, during an awards ceremony in Jacksonville, Florida.