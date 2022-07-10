CHEYENNE – Wyoming Tribune Eagle staff members have earned 22 national awards from the National Newspaper Association Foundation, including first place for general excellence among daily newspapers.
Of that category, judges said, "It was a bit of a challenge to filter out all the non-local content from these three entries. The Tribune Eagle did the best job overall of keeping focus not only on local news, but lifestyle features, as well."
Jasmine Hall, the WTE's state government reporter, was announced as the organization's first-ever Rookie Reporter of the Year for daily newspapers. Hall is in her first full-time job since graduating in 2021 from Michigan State University's journalism program.
In picking Hall for the award, judges said, "Great 'rookie' reporting on a variety of topics!"
Other awards announced by NNAF were:
First place
WTE staff, Best Special News, Sports or Feature Section or Edition (Daily and Non-daily Division, circulation 10,000 or more), "Cheyenne Frontier Days 125th Anniversary Preview." Judges said: "Wow, that cover photo pulls you in. Good layout, clean look, easy to read."
Jasmine Hall, Best Reporting on Local Government (Daily and Non-daily Division, circulation over 15,000), "The harsh economic landscape of Wyoming's education system." Judges said: "Really well-reported story that presents each problem with the response from public officials."
Jasmine Hall, Best Education/Literacy Story (Daily Division), "Wit and Wisdom: Cheyenne reflects after first month." Judges said: "Very good discussion of a controversial topic."
Jeremiah Johnke and Robert Munoz, Best Sports Story (Daily Division), "Title Town." Judges said: "Great treatment of dual champion teams. The authors did a good job hooking the reader from start to finish, and it was beautifully packaged with photos, pull quote and stats, and subheads and clean layout made it easy to read."
Brian Martin and WTE Editorial Board, Best Editorial (Daily Division), for an editorial headlined “Step right up, folks! The legislative circus is coming to town.” Judges said: "Energetic, entertaining and, most importantly, offers a series of solid critiques about the special session that should give lawmakers plenty to be embarrassed about and readers plenty to think about."
Michael Cummo, Best Breaking News Photo (Daily and Non-daily Division, circulation over 15,000), for a photo titled “Stop the tyranny.” Judges said: "Good rule of thirds and composition. Good technical photo with focus, color balance, etc. Nice show of emotion."
Jennifer Simon, Best Serious Column (Daily and Non-daily Division, circulation 6,000-11,999), "Toxic masculinity a big reason for spread of COVID." Judges said: "Very interesting and revealing column connecting the relationship between toxic masculinity, religion and politics to explain a dangerous health phenomenon."
Second place
Brian Martin, Best Editorial Pages (Daily and Non-daily Division, circulation 6,000 or more), for pages published Jan. 9-10, 2021. Judges said: "These are opinion pages, with an editorial in each issue, that guide the community and invite the public to help guide the newspaper."
Michael Cummo, Best Sports Photo (Daily Division), for a photo titled "Streaking by" that shows a barrel racer competing during Cheyenne Frontier Days. Judges said: "Blur works in your favor! Excellent feature photo."
Hannah Black, Niki Kottmann, Margaret Austin and Tom Coulter, Best Breaking News Story (Daily Division), "Snowed in: Record-breaking storm shuts down SE Wyoming." Judges said: "Great treatment of historic snowfall. I liked how the stories focused on the people who came together to keep the community and, in particular, the medical center running. That transformed it from just a regular story about heavy snowfall into something special."
Will Carpenter, Best Business Feature Story (Daily Division), "Behind Noam's Table is a man who persevered." Judges said: "Interesting tale of perseverance and the 'American dream.'"
Niki Kottmann, Best Profile Feature Story (Daily Division), "Fractured, but not fragile." Judges said: "Absolutely great job telling this story!! The usage of quotes throughout the story to complement the words of the reporter were fantastic."
Hannah Black, Best Health Story (Daily and Non-daily Division, circulation 6,000 or more), "Health officials fighting 'two pandemics.'" Judges said: "Several entries were COVID-related, but this one stood out because it was an excellent account of the work done by public health officials to battle the pandemic and the misinformation. Well written and interesting."
Jeremiah Johnke, Best Sports Feature Story or Series (Daily and Non-daily Division, circulation more than 10,000), "7 for 7?: South 4x400 team pursues perfection." Judges said: "Good writing and good storytelling about a team that probably should not have happened, but did, and did so spectacularly."
Third place
Robert Munoz, Best Sports Feature Story or Series (Daily and Non-daily Division, circulation more than 10,000), "Hurdle cleared." Judges said: "Tells readers what every athlete already knows – as important as healthy arms and knees is a heart that won't quit."
Niki Kottmann, Legacy.com's Best Obituary Tribute (Daily and Non-daily Division), "Colleagues remember Mike Enzi as passionate leader, family man." Judges said: "A thorough, effectively told remembrance of a major public figure. While Enzi had a big resume to cover, Kottmann here hones in on the key moments and themes that defined his life of service."
Michael Cummo, Best Breaking News Photo (Daily and Non-daily Division, circulation over 15,000), for a photo titled “Snowed in.” Judges said: "Interesting photo of a fairly unique event. Good rule of thirds, composition."
Michael Cummo, Best Pandemic Photo or Series (Daily and Non-daily Division), for a photo titled "Quickest draws in the West." Judges said: "Photo captures concentration of the technicians."
Honorable mention
Hannah Black, Best Non-Profile Feature Story (Daily Division), "Still no answers." Judges said: "Such a tough story to tell, but the reporter did a pretty good job of telling the story by getting quotes from all the relevant people: son, detectives, chief. That is to be commended."
Brian Martin and the WTE Editorial Board, Best Editorial (Daily Division), for an editorial headlined “It's time for all of us to reject the politics of division." Judges said: "Clear case made to back up the thesis. Timely and well-written."
The awards will be presented Oct. 8, during an awards ceremony in San Francisco, California.