CHEYENNE – Wyoming Tribune Eagle staff members earned 28 national awards recently from the National Newspaper Association.
On Oct. 3, during a virtual ceremony, the WTE was presented with the NNA awards, including first place for General Excellence in the Daily Division. For that honor, judges said, “Loads of news reported and written by paper’s staff. Good, clear writing. Nice photo handling. Design, especially on page one, is strong. Some font funkiness but, in general, an excellent newspaper.”
Other awards received were:
First place
Michael Cummo, first place, Best Sports Photo (Daily Division), for a photo titled “Isabelle wins bareback quarter” that shows a rodeo athlete being bucked off his horse. The judges said: “Drama. Action. Beautifully shot and cropped. Love the angle.”
Michael Cummo, first place, Best Feature Photo (Daily Division), for a photo titled “Down and dirty” that showed several kids competing in pig wrestling at the Laramie County Fair. The judges said: “Definitely down and dirty with the action. Their expressions show it. I like the composition of the kids with the pig and the overall appeal of this photo. Great job on this photo.”
Michael Cummo, Nadav Soroker and Valerie Mosley, first place, Best Photo Essay (Daily & Non-daily Division, circulation 12,000 or more), for a feature titled “The best of CFD” that showed several scenes from the Daddy of ‘em All. The judges said “Excellent photos throughout, with strong lead images on each spread. Despite the number of pictures, every image added something to the package. Nice editing.”
Tom Coulter, first place, Best Environmental Story (Daily & Non-daily Division, circulation 9,000 or more), for a story headlined “Company awaits approval to repurpose oilfield water” about how Encore Green Environmental hopes to repurpose water produced by oil and gas operations for agricultural uses. The judges said: “Good looks at varying perspectives. You can tell a lot of time was invested into the article to make it well-rounded.”
Niki Kottmann, first place, Best Non-Profile Feature Story (Daily Division), for a feature headlined “St. Mark’s Episcopal Church bell rings again” about an old church bell and its new home. The judges said “This is a pleasant feature on a topic I bet many people in the community found interesting. The length of this story is appropriate, and I enjoyed how the reporter started the story. Great community feature.”
Brian Martin, first place, Best Editorial (Daily & Non-daily Division, circulation 10,000 or more), for an editorial headlined “GOP leaders afraid to say ‘Wyo. doesn’t discriminate.’” The judges said: “This is a powerful, thoughtful, and well-developed editorial. In the cadence of a landmark speech, the voice of the publication is firm and resolute, while providing lucid and meaningful background about the reasoning for its strong stance.”
Chelsi Semeler, first place, Best Front Page Design (Daily Division), for a feature headlined “Valar morghulis: WTE features editor picks who will win the ‘Game of Thrones,’” which showed cutouts of three characters and broke down their house affiliation, bio and why they might win. The judges said: “The design is eye catching; simple yet classy. A nice in-depth look at ‘Game of Thrones.’”
Erica Klimt, first place, Best Informational Graphic (Daily Division), for an item headlined “CFD by the numbers” which broke down major statistics about the world’s largest outdoor rodeo in a brown and red Western aesthetic. The judges said: “Frontier Days has strong support in this graphic entry. Lots of interesting info-detail lassoed by the historical graphic.”
Morgan Hughes, first place, Best Education/Literacy Story (Daily Division), for a story headlined “Bullying a pattern at McCormick, sources say.” Judges said: “The bullying at McCormick story had much factual information, including how the victims of the bullying felt, what they did to end the bullying and how they responded to such action. The story not only included experiences from one student, but numerous students, parents and faculty about the situation going on at the school, and what action was taken or what was not, which made the story complete.”
Nadav Soroker, first place, Video Journalism (Daily & Non-daily Division, circulation 12,000 or more), for a video piece following the Laramie County District 2 Fire Academy. The judges said: “Excellent video and editing work. Great story content.”
Other awards
Michael Cummo, second place, Best Sports Photo (Daily Division); for “Chey-Town Throw Down”
Brian Martin, second place, Best Editorial Pages (Daily & Non-daily Division, circulation 6,000 or more)
Erica Klimt, second place, Best Informational Graphic (Daily Division); for “Worst things you’ll encounter on a Colorado trail”
Chrissy Suttles, second place, Best Business Story (Daily Division); for “Group forms amid proposed DDA cuts”
Jacob Byk, second place, Best Photo Essay (Daily & Non-daily Division, circulation 12,000 or more); for “Muscles and mascara”
WTE staff, third place, Best Local News Coverage (Daily & Non-daily Division, circulation 6,000 or more)
WTE staff, third place, Freedom of Information (Daily & Non-daily Division); for “WTE sues for access to McCormick Junior High report”
Jeremiah Johnke, third place, Best Sports Feature Story or Series (Daily & Non-daily Division circulation more than 10,000); for “A sport of her own”
Michael Cummo, third place, Best Sports Photo (Daily Division); for “Defense leads UW to win
Brian Martin, third place, Best Editorial (Daily & Non-daily Division, circulation 10,000 or more); for “Leadership response to McCormick flyers lacking”
Chelsi Semler, third place, Best Front Page Design (Daily Division); for “Capitol Square Project front page”
Chrissy Suttles, third place, Best Obituary Tribute (Daily & Non-daily Division); for “Animal welfare advocate leaves behind bold legacy”
WTE staff, honorable mention, Best Special News, Sports or Feature Section or Edition (Daily & Non-daily Division, circulation 10,000 or more); for “Wyoming Women: Then, Now and the Future”
Niki Kottmann, honorable mention, Best Non-Profile Feature Story (Daily Division); for “’People of the Whale’ exhibit”
Niki Kottmann, honorable mention, Best Profile Feature Story (Daily Division); for “Textile Treasure”
Michael Cummo, honorable mention, Best Feature Photo (Daily Division); for “Getting up to speed”
Tyler Poslosky, honorable mention, Best Sports Feature Story or Series (Daily & Non-daily Division circulation more than 10,000); for “Band of Brothers”