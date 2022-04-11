CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Tribune Eagle was presented with five awards last weekend at the conclusion of the Society of Professional Journalists Region 9 Conference in Denver.
During a ceremony at the Denver Press Club, the following Top of the Rockies awards were received:
Hannah Black, first place, Beat Reporting, large newsrooms, for a portfolio of criminal justice coverage, including stories about the Coin Shop murder investigation, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the courts and the controversy over the Laramie County district attorney's job performance. Judge's comments: "This reporter knows her beat and provides her readers with strong and thorough in-depth reporting."
Brian Martin, first place, Editorials, large newsrooms, for two editorials, "It's time for all of us to reject the politics of division" and "Step right up, folks! The legislative circus is coming to town." Judge's comments: "Dare I say thousands of editorials have been written about what happened Jan. 6, 2021, with most being boiler-plate versions of who's to blame. The editorial on the topic in this entry takes a different approach to what led up to this day and how all of us bear some responsibility. The argument is made plainly and tells us how to be better. The circus editorial about the state legislature was a joy to read. The over-the-top barker approach and the cutting commentary paint a clear picture of what to expect when the circus comes to town."
Michael Cummo, first place, Sports Photography/Videography, Large newsrooms, "Streaking by." Judge's comments: "That's a sports photo!!"
Rhianna Gelhart, second place, Sports Photography/Videography, Large newsrooms, "Hanging on tight."
Michael Cummo, second place, Spot News Photography/Videography, Large newsrooms, "Anti-mask protest."
SPJ Region 9 covers Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.