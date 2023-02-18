...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
possible.
* WHERE...Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains, East Platte County,
Goshen County, Central Carbon County, South Laramie Range
Foothills, Central Laramie County and East Laramie County.
* WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power
lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
WTE to publish information about clubs and service organizations
Here at the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, we believe wholeheartedly in our motto, “Your Connection – Your Community.” We work hard every day to connect you with the information you need to be an informed member of our community. That takes many forms, from calendar listings in our ToDo and Sports sections to local news, sports and entertainment stories, as well as classified and display advertising.
Our latest effort to connect you with valuable information comes in the form of “Community Connections,” a print publication and part of our website dedicated to clubs and service organizations that Laramie County residents can join and participate in.
For this to be effective, though, we need your help. We invite you or someone from your group to go online to wyomingnews.com/community-connections and fill out the brief form you will find there. That information will be included in our April publication, as well as on a page at WyomingNews.com, which can be updated as things change for your group.
Are you part of a monthly quilting circle, trap shooting club or gaming group? We want to hear from you. Are you a member of Rotary, Kiwanis, Lions, Elks, etc.? We want to include your group’s information, too. Part of a church, synagogue, mosque or other religious organization that provides community service? We want to help you spread the word about your work.
And it’s not that we want to leave anyone out, but we aren’t planning to include all nonprofits in the community – only those that have open membership and ways for people to gather and get involved on a regular basis.
The deadline for getting your group’s information to us is Wednesday, March 15. And please, use the online form so we get all of the details we need to provide consistent, useful listings for residents of Laramie County, whether they’re new or have lived here all their lives.
Thanks in advance for once again helping us connect you with your community.
– Brian Martin, Wyoming Tribune Eagle managing editor