DENVER – The Wyoming Tribune Eagle recently learned it has won 13 awards in the Top of the Rockies contest, coordinated by the Society of Professional Journalists.
The WTE competed in the print and online competition for newspapers with a print circulation between 10,000 and 29,999.
Competing against papers from Colorado, Utah, New Mexico and Wyoming, the WTE came in second only to the Colorado Independent, which earned 18 honors.
The awards received by current and former WTE staffers and freelancers include:
n Jeremiah Johnke, WyoSports editor, first place, Sports: Enterprise Reporting, “WTE Prep Football Program of the 2010s.”
n Jonathan Scherer, WTE copy editor/page designer, first place, Single Page Design, “Christmas at the White House.”
n Tyler Poslosky, WTE prep sports writer, first place, Sports: General Reporting, “Band of brothers.”
n Nadav Soroker, contract videographer, first place, Feature Videography, “Fire Academy.”
n Michael Cummo, WTE staff photographer, second place, News Photography, “Plane Movin’.”
n Michael Cummo, second place, Sports Photography, “Hold On.”
n Brian Martin, WTE managing editor, second place, Editorials, “WTE ‘Our View’ editorials.”
n Jeremiah Johnke, second place, Sports: General Reporting, “A sport of her own.”
n Logan Harrison, WTE graphic designer; Rachel Girt, freelance writer; and staff, second place, Special Section, “The Renovation of the Wyoming Capitol.”
n Niki Kottmann, WTE features editor, third place, A&E and Food: Single Story, “A fun alternative to traditional ballet.”
n Michael Cummo, third place, Sports Photography, “The Defense Rejoices.”
n Michael Cummo, third place, Feature Photography, “Where to Start?”
n Katie Kull, former WTE criminal justice reporter, third place, News Reporting: Single Story, “Manlove may have omitted key data in court filing.”
n The Minnesota Pro Chapter of SPJ and the Chicago Headliners Club judged nearly all categories of this year’s contest, which covered material published or presented in 2019.