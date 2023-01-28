CHEYENNE — Wyoming Tribune Eagle staff members received 23 awards from the Wyoming Press Association at its annual winter convention last weekend.
Honors were presented Jan. 20-21 at Little America Hotel and Resort for work published between Nov. 1, 2021, and Oct. 31, 2022.
Among the major awards, the WTE was presented with:
- General Excellence, second place: Judges’ comments: “Solid local reporting, smart use of AP/other sources. Competent work all around.”
- Advertising Excellence, second place: “The newspaper had the strongest classified section of all its competitors.”
- Typographical Excellence, second place: “Interesting use of non-standard skyboxes to promote both inside content and upcoming content. Color in flag and cowboy icon gives a sense of place and uniqueness. Index adds a touch of color and content to the publication.”
- Editorial Leadership, second place (based on 10 editorials written by Managing Editor Brian Martin with input from the WTE editorial board): “The Wyoming Tribune Eagle staff did a nice job of providing an interesting, clear ranking of the legislature’s budget session in this editorial. You can tell that the editorial writer in this case really took time to do their research and provide some thoughtful reasoning behind each ranking. Nicely done.”
- Sweepstakes Photo, first place, daily newspapers, Alyte Katilius, “Down, but not out.” Judges said, “One of the few surprises in this competition. Great moment and good humor in this photo. Just plain fun.”
In the Pacemaker Awards for individual and staff achievement, the WTE took first place for:
- Sports feature story, Robert Munoz, “Barrel racer Mehalic and her horse battle through adversity.” Judges said, “This was excellent work, with detail not just of the love a cowgirl has for her horse, but the intricacies of the animal’s health. Ordinarily, a one-source story wouldn’t be an award winner, but this one was smooth, efficient and evocative.”
- Special section or supplement, WTE staff, “Cheyenne Frontier Days 2022.” Judges said, “Entire section makes me want to attend Cheyenne Frontier Days. Information choices, font choices and layout choices are strong and well done.”
- Use of graphic elements, Jeremiah Johnke, “All-Laramie County teams.” Judges said, “Fun way to honor the best prep athletes.”
- General news photo, Rhianna Gelhart, “’Handmaid’s Protest’ held on bills affecting women.” Judges said, “Nice composition and framing within this photo. Really sets the scene and has a cinematic feel to it. Good use of color. I love how the reds pop with the cooler twilight tones.”
- Feature photo, Alyte Katilius, “Chuckwagon cook.” Judges said, “Great capture of a moment. I can almost smell the campfire.”
- Sports feature photo, Alyte Katilius, “Down, but not out.” Judges said, “The chances of ever getting this shot twice would be slim to none. Just a brilliant storytelling photo, from the young rider’s expression as he shakes off what was surely a jolt, to the amusement of the teens in the background, right down to the airborne sheep leaving the whole ordeal behind him. Great capture!”
- Photo story, Alyte Katilius, “Riding for Raylan.” Judges said, “The time spend on this project comes through in the intimacy of this series. Nice variety of moments in the series. The tenderness of the family and their love for Raylan really comes through. Great work!”
The following took second place in the Pacemakers:
- General news story, Hannah Black, “’Freedom convoy’ stops in Cheyenne.” Judges said, “Lots of color and emotion. The writing puts the reader right in the bed of the truck!”
- Feature story, Jasmine Hall, “Cheyenne resident wins NPR’s ‘Sunday Puzzle.’” Judges said, “This quirky little piece has good pacing and a sweet story about a smart lady who might just live down the street from me. I got a lot of her personality from well-chosen quotes and the writer’s descriptions. I really enjoyed it.”
- Education reporting, Jasmine Hall. Judges said, “All stories tend to show readers the impact that local schools have on their lives. The stories took issues that were controversial for members of the public and described the scenarios well.”
- Arts/entertainment/culture reporting, Will Carpenter. Judges said, “Very detailed and interesting story about a compilation album of outlaw country ... Good summation of Nathan Kissick’s journey to get the album made and his roots in country music.; The writer provides a sympathetic and courageous portrait of a teenage skateboarder in Cheyenne who has a rare medical condition ... and the skateboarding community that has rallied to support her road back.; A story about Christopher Houlihan, a renowned organist known for playing large venues who came to Cheyenne ... Nice inside look at a musician.”
- Special section or supplement, Logan Harrison and WyoSports staff, “UW Basketball 2021.” Judges said, “Starting with the front page photo, I was sucked into the section. Quick chart reads, plus stories created a nice mix. Profiles make the reader feel like they have a chance to know and understand everyone involved.”
- Use of graphic elements, Alyte Katilius, “Do you believe?” Judges said, “Always a hard subject to illustrate — way to get creative.”
- Open page design, Jeremiah Johnke, “Female Prep Athlete of the Year.” Judges said, “Has impact.”
- Best website, WTE staff, “WyomingNews.com.”
- Best video story, Alyte Katilius, “Riding for Raylan.”
- Best use of photos, WTE staff.
The following received honorable mention:
Feature story, Hannah Black, “Riding for Raylan.” Judges said, “Nice piece. Informative, and I liked the focus on the mom and her efforts to deal with doctors, family and life as she protected her son, Raylan, and fought for a diagnosis. Good work.”