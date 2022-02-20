CASPER – Wyoming Tribune Eagle staff members received 34 awards from the Wyoming Press Association at its annual winter convention earlier this month.
Honors were presented at the Ramkota Hotel and Conference Center for work published between Nov. 1, 2020, and Oct. 31, 2021.
WTE criminal justice reporter Hannah Black was named Wyoming Journalist of the Year. Judges said, “Hannah has a remarkable grasp on her journalistic style and goes deep into her stories, as is evident in her writing. You can see she really cares about her community in her writing.”
“To say Hannah has exceeded our expectations since we added her to the WTE team in November 2020 would be a major understatement,” said WTE Managing Editor Brian Martin, who presented the award to Black on Feb. 5. “Hannah is a journalist who strives to always dig deeper than the surface level of issues and provide the context that readers need to better understand the topic at hand. We are incredibly proud of her work, and pleased to see her honored in this way.”
Among the other major awards, the WTE was presented with:
Advertising Excellence, first place
Typographical Excellence, first place
Editorial Leadership, second place (based on 10 editorials written by Martin with input from the WTE editorial board)
Photographic Excellence, second place
Sweepstakes Award, tie for second place (based on points assigned as a result of Pacemaker Awards won)
In the Pacemaker Awards for individual and staff achievement, the WTE took first place for:
General news reporting, Hannah Black, “Still no answers.” Judges said, “A thoughtful portrait of what happens to family members and investigators in the aftermath of a violent crime.”
Spot news reporting, Hannah Black, “State Bar charge filed against DA.” Judges said, “The story hits hard because a DA’s actions affect the entire community. Good background and reaction. Solid reporting.”
In-depth reporting, Kathryn Palmer, “Will Wyo’s school funding model fail?” Judges said, “A fascinating, deep look into school funding in Wyoming, and one that’s critical for taxpayers to see when considering the future. Fantastic work here.”
Education reporting, Kathryn Palmer (based on a portfolio of three stories). Judges said, “Writer demonstrates an in-depth understanding of a wide range of education reporting topics. From the complicated school funding model to the substitute teacher shortage, the writer takes an easy-to-understand approach. Multiple sources and examples offer the reader something they can sink their teeth into. Excellent work.”
Arts/Entertainment/Culture reporting, Niki Kottmann (based on a portfolio of three stories). Judges said, “These three well-written articles, led by the personal journey of a young singer’s quest to overcome personal tragedies, topped this very competitive category. Great use of quotes throughout each piece.”
Obituary writing, Niki Kottmann, “Colleagues remember Mike Enzi …” Judges said, “A comprehensive piece that led readers through Enzi’s life and impact to our state and those who loved him. Thoughtful and informative.”
Special section or supplement, “Cheyenne Frontier Days,” WTE staff. Judges said, “Pictures are amazing, and content is laid out in a very comprehensive order. Love it.”
Open page design, Jeremiah Johnke, “Female Prep Athlete of the Year.” Judges said, “Love the layout.”
Public Service Award, WTE staff, “Reaching for Representation.” Judges said, “Bringing to light the need for minority representation is a great service for your community. Featuring people actively making a difference sets this series apart. Despite the length, writers did excellent job of keeping the reader’s attention.”
Best video story, Michael Cummo, “Cheyenne South High School Cheer ...” Judges said, “Great tribute video to this record-setting team.”
Spot news photo, Michael Cummo, “Snowed in.” Judges said, “Really nice and lonely. Good use of making a frame with no people, but still telling a good story. Well framed.”
General news photo, Michael Cummo, “Stop the tyranny.” Judges said, “So much anger captured in this frame. The Trump toy on her waistband in nice, but not necessarily a reason this photo placed.”
Portrait-personality photo, Michael Cummo, “Four the record.” Judges said, “This is a nice frame with a good character. The athlete has strong energy, and the extra equipment doesn’t feel overly gimmicky. Good representation of subject’s personality.”
The following took second place in the Pacemakers:
Sports news story, Robert Munoz and Jeremiah Johnke, “4th quarter fEAST.” Judges said, “This is the platonic ideal of how a game recap should look. It highlights the key moments and factors and includes the perspectives of a handful of players. The writing is engaging without being overly cheesy or cliché. Nailed it.”
Special section or supplement, “2021 Wyoming Football Preview,” WyoSports staff. Judges said, “Great tab. Clear pics and great content.”
Front page design, WTE staff.
Best video story, Rhianna Gelhart and Hannah Black, “20th anniversary of Sept. 11.” Judges said, “This is a polished mixture of stills and video of the community commemorating the anniversary of 9/11, and does a great job of enhancing print coverage.”
Spot news photo, Rhianna Gelhart, “Up in flames.” Judges said, “This photo has beautiful light, strong color. The scale of the firefighter in the corner really adds to the magnitude of the blaze.”
General news photo, Michael Cummo, “Quickest draw in the West.” Judges said, “Creative framing works to elevate a standard photo. Good job covering a big story and making the most of limited access.”
Sports feature photo, Rhianna Gelhart, “Game-winning goal.” Judges said, “Really good reaction shot. Nicely timed capture on the slide and emotion.”
Portrait-personality photo, Michael Cummo, “Fractured, but not fragile.” Judges said, “Nice energy.”
Best use of photography, WTE staff. Judges said, “A really nice design that allows photos to run large made this entry stick out. Good selection of imagery, really nice entertainment usage and a solid variety of photos throughout.”
The following received honorable mention:
Government issue reporting, Hannah Black, “Cuts to public defender’s office draw crisis closer.”
Obituary writing, Margaret Austin, “Bill Dubois left legacy of lifting up the community, those around him.”
Headline writing, WTE staff.
Open page design, Susan Gilmore, “The Runaway Grooms.”
Best website, WyomingNews.com, staff.
Sports action photo, Michael Cummo, “Cowgirl Up(side down.”