CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Tribune Eagle recently learned it won three awards in the Top of the Rockies contest, coordinated by the Colorado Professional Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists.
The WTE participated in the print and online competition for large newsrooms along with a variety of publications from Colorado, Utah, New Mexico and Wyoming.
The awards received by WTE staffers include:
Michael Cummo, WTE staff photographer, first place, Sports Photography/Videography, “Victory scream.” Judge’s comments: “A wonderful reaction shot that show both victory and defeat in the layers.”
Brian Martin, WTE managing editor, first place, Editorials, “WTE ‘Our View’ editorials.” Judge’s comments: “The paper’s entries show the editorial board can write well on local, state and national issues. The writing quality is strong, and the editorials are full of specific details about the nature of the problem and step-by-step explanations of what the board believes should be done to address it.”
Jeremiah Johnke, WyoSports editor, second place, Sports: Feature, “Miller left lasting legacy with Central swimming.”
The contest covered material published or presented in 2020.