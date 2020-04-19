CHEYENNE – Two state entities are working together to ensure workers implement additional safety measures this construction season while working during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) and the Associated General Contractors (AGC) of Wyoming created several safety rules to ensure everyone is safe this construction season.
“Our construction season is underway, and we wanted to consider ways to help prevent our employees and contractors from getting or spreading the coronavirus,” Shelby Carlson, WYDOT chief engineer, said in a statement. “State government is open for business, and highway construction is essential. This created the need to continue working during our short summer season and develop nontraditional methods to keep everyone safe while we achieve the necessary interaction between parties that must occur to construct a highway project.”
Officials developed and suggested construction protocols that address staff safety, public safety and contract requirements. The measures also keep general contractors safe so they can continue to operate and ensure needed state projects get completed.
“During these challenging times, there is no margin for error when it comes to protecting the safety and health of every construction worker and the traveling public from the spread of coronavirus. Contractors and WYDOT are working hand in hand to ensure everyone understands, and follows, all relevant safety guidelines provided by public health and safety officials,” Katie Legerski, AGC of Wyoming executive director, said in a statement.
For safety measures, officials are urging workers continue to maintain six feet of social distancing while working on projects. They are suggesting that WYDOT and contractors have a COVID-19 safety meeting to establish protocols.
Additionally, employees and crews will be asked to clean and sanitize their equipment, stay home if they’re sick, use virtual meetings, keep groups to 10 people or less, use outdoor spaces for meetings, only allow necessary employees in work trailers and laboratories, if used, minimize the direct hand-to-hand exchange of contract documents and stagger breaks.
WYDOT has addressed additional contract issues relating to completion dates if delays due to a coronavirus situation arise. Project engineers and contractors will document any delays or work stoppages. That documentation will be used in determining any time extensions on projects.