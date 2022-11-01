CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Transportation wants to remind motorists about its Snowplow Priority Plan ahead of the upcoming winter season.

Officials released a statement Tuesday that said the Snowplow Priority Plan prioritizes plowing efforts on busiest highways, like interstates, before rural routes. The plan helps to strategize plowing to maximize community connectivity while maintaining cost-effective operations. Road shoulders may not get plowed immediately, and crews may have to get to cleanup work the next day.


