At least a few fires get out of control each year during spring burning season. 

CHEYENNE – As temperatures begin to warm and the winter snows melt, many ranchers and farmers head outside to begin their annual agricultural burns.

Each year, as the spring burning season gets into full swing, at least a few of these burns get out of control. This year, the National Weather Service and the Wyoming Department of Transportation are encouraging people to stay safe and “Learn Before You Burn!”

