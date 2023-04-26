CHEYENNE – As temperatures begin to warm and the winter snows melt, many ranchers and farmers head outside to begin their annual agricultural burns.
Each year, as the spring burning season gets into full swing, at least a few of these burns get out of control. This year, the National Weather Service and the Wyoming Department of Transportation are encouraging people to stay safe and “Learn Before You Burn!”
"Frequently, our calm mornings turn windy during the afternoon," said Lance VandenBoogart of the Riverton NWS office. "Having an up-to-date wind speed and direction forecast can help you know where any fire is likely to move, and assess any nearby risks."
VandenBoogart said federal and state land management agencies routinely obtain weather forecasts from the NWS, and citizens should do the same. The Riverton NWS office can be contacted 24 hours a day by phone at 1-800-211-1448. Area-specific forecasts are also available online at weather.gov/forecastpoints or at mobile.weather.gov
Highway conditions and remote weather information are available at wyoroad.info.
Citizens conducting a field burn are not only responsible for what happens on their own property, they may also be held criminally and civilly liable from damages to federal and state property. This includes, but is not limited to, right-of-way fencing.
Landowners, conservation districts and others who plan to conduct prescribed burning activities are strongly encouraged to check the latest weather forecast by calling the NWS toll-free at 1-800-211-1448. They should inform local government officials of burn plans, as well.