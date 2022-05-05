CHEYENNE — If you plan to travel on Interstate 80 near Vedauwoo, be prepared to experience some delays over the coming months, as the spring start to the annual period of time for road work is upon us here in Wyoming.
The Wyoming Department of Transportation warned Tuesday about the potential for delays for motorists due to crews with WYDOT, Simon Contractors and S&S Builders beginning bridge and paving work on I-80.
"Whenever they get an opening in the weather" is when the road crews will begin the work this week, wrote a WYDOT spokesperson in an email to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. The construction is expected to wrap up this fall, though predicting exactly when is not possible given how construction schedules are subject to change, she said.
"Starting this week, crews are scheduled to set traffic control, including lane closures, between mile markers 324 and 330" on I-80, the agency said. "The project will begin with bridge rehab work on the eastbound and westbound bridges at mile post 326.6, then move to the eastbound and westbound bridges at mile post 329.3."
Then, likely starting in July, what WYDOT described as pavement and surface work will begin on this section of the highway.
Truckers should beware that, during this project, there will be a 13-foot width restriction.
As always, drivers should follow construction-zone speed limits, which are often lower than what roads normally allow. "And stay alert for traffic shifts into and out of the crossover," WYDOT reminded.
As always, "adverse weather or material availability" could impact the schedule for this construction, the agency noted.