CHEYENNE – Wyoming Department of Transportation officials approved their first food truck vendor, which will sell food at the Interstate 25 Welcome Center.
G-Licious Catering of Cheyenne, which offers a variety of burgers, sandwiches and breakfast foods, is the first food truck to offer the service at a rest area in the state. The business started offering food effective April 29.
The move means commercial truck drivers and other motorists traveling along interstates 80 and 25 will have another option for buying food. The I-25 Welcome Center is close to the intersection of I-25 and Interstate 80.
Typically, WYDOT doesn’t allow food truck vendors or other businesses to sell items at the state’s rest areas. However, motorists have been having a hard time buying food because restaurants have either closed or have restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic. As a result, WYDOT decided to allow businesses to apply for a special event permit so motorists have access to purchase food.
“We are pleased we are able to offer motorists this service at our rest areas,” WYDOT Director K. Luke Reiner said in a news release. “This service is for all motorists, but it is especially vital for our commercial truck drivers who are transporting critical supplies and food in our state and throughout our nation. Without those dedicated men and women, our nation would not be able to function.”
WYDOT’s special event permit for food trucks requires vendors to follow certain guidelines. Vendors will provide trash cans and remove any trash daily, may be required to remediate any issues that impact WYDOT property and land, will need to supply other necessary documents and will set up business at a specific location at a rest area.
Businesses that are interested in having their food truck services at one of WYDOT’s rest areas are urged to contact the department’s district offices for an application. A list of locations and office contact information can be found at http://www.dot.state.wy.us/home/newsinfo/contact-information.html.