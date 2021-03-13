CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Transportation is urging the public to be prepared and plan ahead if they travel this weekend during the forecasted winter storm.
The storm is expected to impact several parts of the state, with snowfall amounts ranging from 6 to 18 inches of snow, with strong, gusty winds Saturday through Monday. Forecasts indicate the storm will first move into southern Wyoming, impacting Interstates 80 and 25, and could potentially move into the northern part of the state and impact Interstate 90.
WYDOT will be prepared to maintain and plow the roads. Crews are preparing snowplows, blades and other equipment and getting materials ready for the upcoming storm. Before any storm, crews review all equipment and get snow control materials, such as salt and sand used to provide traction and reduce icy conditions, ready for application.
Drivers can also do their part:
• Before heading out, check WYDOT’s 511 website at wyoroad.info to see the latest road and travel conditions. The website also provides road-alert information, such as closures.
• Check your tires, have a full tank of gas, carry an emergency kit and let someone know your travel plans.
• When driving on snowy and slick roads, accelerate and decelerate slowly for more control over your vehicles.
• Always wear a seat belt, increase following distance and don’t use cruise control.
• Be cautious when driving near snowplows. Plows create a large cloud of snow, making it difficult to see and safely pass the snow removal equipment. So far, 17 snowplows have been hit by other vehicles this winter.
• If an accident occurs, call 911 and remain in the vehicle until emergency crews arrive.