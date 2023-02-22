...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST
THURSDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON
TO 9 AM MST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 35 degrees below zero. For the
Winter Weather Advisory, snow and blowing snow. Additional snow
accumulations of up to 2 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35
MPH.
* WHERE...Portions of Panhandle Nebraska and southeast Wyoming.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 5 PM this afternoon to
9 AM MST Thursday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 5 AM
MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning and evening commutes. The dangerously
cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
A snowplow exits Interstate 80 at the Happy Jack Road interchange east of Laramie while visibility was limited amid the blowing snow in this file photo.
CHEYENNE – As a large winter storm brings major travel impacts to the state, the Wyoming Department of Transportation wants to issue some reminders to residents and travelers.
Strong winds and snow are causing closures in every WYDOT district. Before the snow started to fall, wind wreaked havoc on the highways, causing closures and delays through the recent holiday weekend.
WYDOT urges motorists to obey road closures and not drive past road closure gates. Closures indicate the road is impassable at some point, whether it be from large drifts, ground blizzards or a crash.
“WYDOT has seen a major increase in gate runners this season,” said Tom DeHoff, assistant chief engineer for operations at WYDOT. “Motorists illegally passing gates delays WYDOT from reopening the road; crews have to shift to addressing stuck and stranded drivers and the drifts their vehicles caused while they were stuck.”
Those who do have to travel are asked to give WYDOT plows plenty of room to work. Use caution if passing; the road behind an active plow is the safest.