Mallard duck

CODY (WNE) – Three members of the Wyoming Department of Transportation and Cody’s longtime bird rescuer were crucial in saving a family of ducklings under a cattle guard in Wapiti.

It all started when Susan Ahalt received a call Wednesday night from a woman in Wapiti whose friend, when driving on the property, had heard cheeping from under a cattle guard.

