A mallard duck walks along the path Monday, June 22, 2021, in Holliday Park. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CODY (WNE) – Three members of the Wyoming Department of Transportation and Cody’s longtime bird rescuer were crucial in saving a family of ducklings under a cattle guard in Wapiti.
It all started when Susan Ahalt received a call Wednesday night from a woman in Wapiti whose friend, when driving on the property, had heard cheeping from under a cattle guard.
The property owner called Ahalt of Ironside Bird Rescue, and the “Bird Lady” responded, but couldn’t reach the ducklings.
Although Ahalt went out the next morning, she still couldn’t catch them in her net. So WYDOT was called, as the cattle guard is on a state easement.
Jim Berry of WYDOT said his crew, including Shaun Emmett and Joe Klein, was at the shop getting ready for another job when they got the call.
The crew cut off a section of the cattle guard and lifted it with a front-end loader.
Then, Berry and Klein went down into the hole to grab the eight ducklings.
They had to find the correct tactic to grab scared ducklings only a couple of days old without hurting them.
“We’d try to get a hold of them and they slipped through our hands,” Berry said.
But one-by-one, the ducklings were handed up to Ahalt.
“These guys all cared,” she said of the WYDOT workers. “Three big, burly guys and they picked up these teeny little ducks.”
Now the ducklings – the mother duck had left – are being cared for by Ahalt.
“When they get old enough, in a few weeks, they will be released,” she said.
