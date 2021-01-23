CHEYENNE – Traffic crews with the Wyoming Department of Transportation completed the removal of four high-mast tower lights around Cheyenne Friday.
One tower was removed near the Round Top Road exit on Interstate 80 (mile marker 357), as well as one near the Lincolnway exit of I-80 (mm 358), one at the Interstate 25 Port of Entry and one near the College Drive exit (mm 7) on I-25.
The towers were damaged in the region’s recent high wind events.
Nighttime motorists should stay alert through these areas, as they may not seem as brightly lit as usual until new lights can be installed.