CHEYENNE – Donate Life America announced last week that WYDOT Driver Services Deputy Program Manager Renne Krawiec has received regional and national recognition for DMV Innovation.
Krawiec will be presented with the DLA and American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators DMV Innovation Award at 2:30 p.m. Oct. 7 at Cheyenne Driver Services, 1520 Etchepare (outside). She won this prestigious award over nominees from across the country.
Krawiec earned the award for championing the implementation of a digital education module on organ, eye and tissue donation for all Driver Services staff, in collaboration with Donor Alliance, the federally designated nonprofit organization that facilitates organ and tissue donation in most of Wyoming, and as a member of the Donate Life Wyoming State Team. She initially cultivated the idea of a digital module in her role as trainer after recognizing staff onboarding challenges across Wyoming’s large geographic area.
Krawiec continued to champion the initiative after being promoted from her role as a trainer to driver services program manager and now in her current role as deputy program manager.
Thanks to her efforts and collaboration with Donor Alliance, 100% of Driver Services employees completed the digital training module in 2019. As a result of this partnership, employees will receive continuing education on donation and transplantation through the module at no cost to the agency.