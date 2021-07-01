CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Transportation’s Driver Services offices in select locations will be adjusting their Senior Hours, a designated time for persons over the age of 65 to conduct business like renewing a driver’s license or obtaining a disabled parking placard.
Locally, the Driver Services office in Cheyenne will continue to offer Senior Hours between 8-10 a.m. every other Wednesday. Due to the Cheyenne Day local holiday during Cheyenne Frontier Days, the Cheyenne office will not offer Senior Hours on July 28.
The hours are intended for senior citizens meeting the age requirement of 65 or older, but those who have special circumstances that prohibit them from visiting Driver Services during normal business hours can contact their local exam station in advance to work on providing services. Those individuals needing special accommodations in locations where select hours are not being offered should contact their local exam station.
Individuals that do not meet the age requirement or have not set up special accommodations in advance will be asked to return outside of the hours published.
To find Driver Services locations, downloadable forms, Senior Hour dates and other information, visit http://www.dot.state.wy.us/driverservices.