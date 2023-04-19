...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 50 MPH with gusts up to 70 MPH
expected.
* WHERE...Central Laramie Range and eastern Platte County
including Glendo, Wheatland, Chugwater, and the Bordeaux
Interchange along Interstate 25. Southern Laramie Range and
adjacent Foothills including Interstate 80 between Laramie and
Cheyenne.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM MDT today.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight or high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
WYDOT Driver Services updates hours for seniors in Cheyenne
CHEYENNE – Due to limited attendance, the Wyoming Department of Transportation is no longer hosting dedicated senior hours at any Driver Services location statewide.
Driver Services offices in Cheyenne and Casper will continue give seniors priority service every other Wednesday from 8-10 a.m. However, other patrons under 65 years old may still conduct business during those times.
“Previously, we would turn away younger customers during the dedicated senior hours,” said Renee Kocina, Driver Services deputy program manager. “Since attendance to the senior hours has waned, we wanted to adjust so we could return to assisting any customer, regardless of age.”
First implemented in 2020, senior hours were designated hours for persons over the age of 65 to conduct Driver Services business with smaller crowds due to COVID-19 exposure concerns.
“We are always adjusting our services to best meet the needs of Wyoming’s residents,” Kocina said.