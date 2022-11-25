CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Transportation has noticed an increase in sign theft over the last year, according to a news release from the agency.

More signs have been reported stolen each year, with common targets including the "Welcome to Wyoming" or "Entering Wyoming" signs. Other signs, such as stop signs, traffic signs and road signs, have continued to be stolen, as well. Stolen signs can lead to crashes and can pose dangerous conditions to travelers.


Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus