CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Transportation has noticed an increase in sign theft over the last year, according to a news release from the agency.
More signs have been reported stolen each year, with common targets including the "Welcome to Wyoming" or "Entering Wyoming" signs. Other signs, such as stop signs, traffic signs and road signs, have continued to be stolen, as well. Stolen signs can lead to crashes and can pose dangerous conditions to travelers.
“Stolen stop signs cause a great risk to the traveling public. Travelers unfamiliar with an area can blow through an intersection, and involve themselves and others in a crash they normally would have stopped or yielded to,” said Clyde Harnden, District 1 traffic supervisor.
The large "Welcome to Wyoming" signs cost upwards of $2,000 to $3,000 to manufacture and replace, while the smaller "Welcome to Wyoming" signs range from $1,500 to $2,000.
Theft in the state, including sign theft, is broken into two levels: felony and misdemeanor.
If the value of the stolen property or services is $1,000 or more, a person has committed a felony, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
If the value of the stolen property or services is less than $1,000, a person has committed a misdemeanor, which is punishable by up to six months in jail and a $750 fine.
Defacing signs with stickers or markings also damages state property and can carry a fine, if the perpetrator is caught.
The cost to replace signs and posts, as well as to clean defaced and damaged signs, comes out of the state highway maintenance budget, which is also used to clear snow, repair potholes and maintain highways.
To report a missing or stolen sign, contact WYDOT's Laramie district office at 307-745-2127.