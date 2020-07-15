CHEYENNE – The annual presentation of the State Transportation Improvement Program for Laramie County is scheduled for July 21 and July 23.
This presentation includes WYDOT’s planned transportation projects for the coming years, as well as updates from WYDOT that cover both statewide and local topics.
This year, officials will cover project plans from 2020 through 2026. This is an opportunity for local officials and the public to see what projects are expected in the future and to offer feedback.
The presentation will be made first with the Laramie County commissioners at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, at the Historic Courthouse, 310 W. 19th St. The same presentation will also be given during a public meeting at 9 a.m. July 23 at the auditorium of WYDOT’s district headquarters, located at 5300 Bishop Blvd.
Both meetings will adhere to all public health orders and Department of Health guidelines to help limit the potential spread of COVID-19.
Additionally, a virtual public meeting option is available online at wydotSTIPmeeting.com. The website allows the public to see projects on an interactive map with another opportunity to make comments.