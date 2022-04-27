...Elevated to Near-Critical Fire Weather Today...
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Cheyenne.
* WHAT...Elevated to near-critical fire weather conditions with
low humidity in the teens to low 20s, elevated sustained winds
of 10 to 25 mph with occasional gusts at 20 to 25 mph possible.
Fuels remain dry in many areas, especially grasses.
* WHERE...High Plains of Southeast Wyoming, southern Nebraska
Panhandle, Laramie Valley, and Carbon County.
* WHEN...12pm through 8pm tonight.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Fires starts and spreadibility could be
increased under these weather conditions. Outdoor burning is
discouraged, especially during the afternoon.
WYDOT maintenance crews to start paving in Laramie County
CHEYENNE — Maintenance crews with the Wyoming Department of Transportation are starting seasonal paving operations in various locations around Laramie County this month.
Weather permitting, work will begin Monday near Carpenter on Wyoming Highway 214 between mile markers 3.6 and 4.4. After crews wrap up there, work will begin on WYO 213 near Burns between mile markers 10.9-11.4, according to a WYDOT news release.
Other locations in Laramie County maintenance crews plan to pave this year include:
Interstate 80, west of Pine Bluffs
WYO 211/Horse Creek Road, various locations
U.S. Highway 30, east of Cheyenne
Interstate 80, west of Cheyenne; various locations, including I-80 on ramp exit 8B from I-25
Please note the above list is not necessarily in project order; crews may move between these locations based on weather conditions, material and equipment availability, or other factors.
Motorists should stay alert if driving through any of these areas in the coming weeks and expect potential delays, including due to lane closures, flaggers, reduced speeds or other traffic changes.
Delays are especially likely once crews begin work in the I-25/I-80 interchange; traffic should expect a detour during this portion of the project. Specific dates and detour routes for this portion of the project will be released once the schedule has been finalized.
This paving project is expected to be complete in about one month. All project scheduling is subject to change.