CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Transportation is offering tips for those traveling to Laramie for the University of Wyoming’s first home game of the season, against the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes, on Saturday. Kickoff is at 1:30 p.m.
WYDOT's Thursday announcement noted that motorists can expect to encounter some highway construction projects.
In its release, the agency mentioned these issues:
In Laramie: The city of Laramie and UW have construction projects in various locations. Stay alert for construction activity and add some extra time to reach War Memorial Stadium.
Between Rawlins and Laramie: Paving and bridge work continues on Interstate 80 near Elk Mountain and Arlington. Expect areas with reduced speed limits and lane closures. No stoppages of traffic or significant delays are anticipated. The Fort Steele Rest Area east of Sinclair remains closed because of ongoing construction in the area.
Between Cheyenne and Laramie: Paving work continues on I-80 between mile markers 324 and 330 near Vedauwoo. Expect areas with reduced speed limits and lane closures. No stoppages of traffic or significant delays are anticipated.
Between Casper and Laramie: No construction-related delays expected on Wyoming Highways 34 and 487, or U.S. Highway 30/287. Be sure to watch for wildlife on the road while driving on Highway 34 through Sybille Canyon.
Other construction work in various locations along I-25 south of Casper also could impact travel, according to WYDOT. Be alert for potential lane closures and reduced speeds. No significant delays are anticipated.
While some fans may not need to worry about heavy construction along their routes to War Memorial Stadium, WYDOT urges drivers to always stay alert for changing conditions and avoid driving distracted or impaired.
You can check road conditions at wyoroad.info, by downloading WYDOT’s 511 travel app or by calling 511.