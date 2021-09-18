...RED FLAG WARNING FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE FAR
NORTHERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE FROM 8 AM MDT TODAY UNTIL 8 PM MDT
THIS EVENING...
...RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301,
303, 304, 306, 308, 310, AND 311...
* WIND...West winds from 15 to 25 gusting to 35 mph.
* HUMIDITY...8 to 12 percent.
* HAINES...5 to 6.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
WYDOT paving work on Interstate 80 may cause delays
CHEYENNE – Maintenance crews with the Wyoming Department of Transportation are scheduled to pave a small section of Interstate 80 starting Monday, weather permitting.
Work will begin in the passing lane (left lane) of the eastbound lanes at about mile marker 359.3. Motorists can expect lane closures, reduced speed limits and other potential delays through this work zone.
Starting Tuesday, weather permitting, crews will be paving the right lane of the same section. A detour will be in place for motorists wanting to take exit 359A to Interstate 25 south (Fort Collins) using exit 358 to West Lincolnway. Motorists should give themselves extra time to reach their destinations.
In any work zone, motorists should avoid distractions like cellphones and buckle up.
This work is expected to be complete before Friday. All WYDOT project scheduling is subject to change, including due to inclement weather or material availability.