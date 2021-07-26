CHEYENNE — With Cheyenne Frontier Days underway, some lingering traffic projects may cause delays for motorists attending this week’s festivities, despite the fact that many of the Wyoming Department of Transportation’s construction jobs in Cheyenne are put on pause during the “Daddy of ‘em All.”
- Structure work continues on the Interstate 25 and WYO 211/Horse Creek Road interchange (exit 16), with detours in place for motorists needing to cross the structure to get to their destinations.
- Motorists heading north on I-25 to the Wings Over Warren Air Show at F.E. Warren Air Force Base on Wednesday will want to take exit 10 (Missile Drive) rather than exit 16 to avoid detours and delays.
Heavy event traffic is likely throughout CFD week, especially near the Park-N-Ride on WYO 210/Happy Jack Road. Motorists throughout Cheyenne should stay alert and give themselves extra time to reach their destinations.
Drivers should be aware of potential distractions around state highways during the weeklong event; pay attention to the road and just drive.
The Wyoming Highway Patrol is keeping a sharp lookout for impaired driving, so be sure to designate a sober driver.