LARAMIE – The Wyoming Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to avoid parking on the shoulders of state highways, which are considered part of the highway right of way.
When a popular trailhead becomes crowded, it can be tempting to park on the shoulder of a nearby highway, for example along Wyoming Highway 210/Happy Jack Road or Wyoming Highway 130 near the Snowy Range.
However, even if the vehicle is parked completely out of the travel lane, parking on the shoulder of a highway is illegal. If a vehicle parks on a highway shoulder where “No Parking” signs are placed, it would violate Wyoming state statute 31-5-504 (a)(i)(M). If no signs are present, parking there would violate statute 31-5-504 (a)(i)(J).
Parking on the side of the highway creates difficulties for snowplows trying to keep the highways clear of snow, as vehicles can create drifts and other hazards. Additionally, it can pose safety risks to motorists and pedestrians in the area.
Rather than parking on the shoulders of a highway, motorists at a full trailhead are encouraged to park at a different trailhead or designated pull-over area nearby.
If a vehicle parked within a state highway right of way is deemed a hazard, it can be towed at the owner’s expense.