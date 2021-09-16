...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON.
RED FLAG WARNINGS AND FIRE WEATHER WATCHES IN EFFECT....
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING
FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 310 AND
311...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING
THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES 310 AND 311...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Fire
Weather Watch, which is in effect from Saturday morning through
Saturday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 310 and 311.
* WIND...West winds from 15 to 25 gusting to 35 mph. Similar
winds can be expected Saturday.
* HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent. Similar humidity can be expected
Saturday.
* HAINES...5 to 6
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
may develop. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag
Warnings.
&&
WYDOT reminds motorists to sign up for winter travel authorization program
CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Transportation wants to remind residents and travelers about the offerings under the Wyoming Travel Authorization Program (W-TAP) ahead of the 2021-22 winter season.
Through W-TAP, drivers can apply to receive authorization to travel on sections of closed roadways when it is deemed safe enough to do so. The W-TAP includes the Wyoming Authorized Travel (WAT) program and the Rolling Closure Authorization (RCA) program.
The WAT application is open to all drivers, but requires justification as to why a driver will need to travel on a closed road. Motorists are allowed to select up to seven road segments when applying for WAT. If a closure goes into effect, yet it is safe for limited travel, WYDOT will issue an authorization, and drivers will receive an authorization code via email or via the website to travel on authorized sections of highway.
The RCA program is primarily for those with Wyoming driver’s licenses and allows drivers to drive on roads closed due to a rolling closure. Motorists do not need to provide a travel justification as part of the application process but must agree to the terms of the program.
Returning users can use the same website to update their selected routes, contact information or other account information, if needed. Please note that if any road segment information is updated, it will submit a new application for review.
WYDOT recommends any new users or users updating their account do so before winter arrives; applications may take extra time to be processed during a winter storm.
Travel authorizations are not issued during every road closure. Ultimate authority to allow passage beyond highway closure gates lies with the Wyoming Highway Patrol. WATs or RCAs can be canceled at any time due to changing conditions or other hazards.