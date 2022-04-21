...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM EARLY SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
possible.
* WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills, South Laramie Range,
South Laramie Range Foothills and Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From early Saturday morning through Saturday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Watch means a hazardous high wind event is possible.
Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or
more can lead to property damage.
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR
STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 430, 431,
433, 435, 436, AND 437...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT
FRIDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES
430, 431, 433, 435, 436, AND 437...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 430, 431, 433, 435, 436 AND
437.
* WIND...South to southwest 25 to 35 mph sustained with gusts of
45 to 55 mph.
* HUMIDITY...Minimum 8 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is highly discouraged.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. The combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Transportation has a reminder for anyone with a hankering to post signs along roads and highways: Just don't do it.
Whether you are a resident of our state, someone doing business here, a political candidate, or selling real estate (or potentially other goods), this applies to you, WYDOT said Thursday. The agency cited Wyoming statute 24-10-104, which says that outdoor advertising must meet various conditions in order to be allowed.
"Placing signs or objects within highway rights-of-way is prohibited, including on right-of-way fencing or on trees, traffic signs or traffic signal poles within the right-of-way," WYDOT reminded people.
There are a few reasons why you should not post materials along highways, roads and the like.
For one, such "signs in the rights of way and on traffic poles create a distraction to drivers, thus increasing the likelihood of an accident."
Further, the agency continued in its announcement, "the accumulation of paper, tape and staples becomes a littering issue."
WYDOT had one final reminder to those who might be tempted to violate this portion of the state's statute: "Fines and even jail time can be inflicted on those who don’t comply with the law."