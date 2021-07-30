CHEYENNE – Downtown Cheyenne traffic can expect delays as crews with Modern Electric and the Wyoming Department of Transportation begin traffic signal replacements at three intersections.
Starting Monday, crews will work on installing new signals at the intersections of Eighth Avenue and Warren Avenue, as well as Eighth Avenue and Central Avenue.
Once those are complete, crews will move to the intersection of U.S. Highway 30/Lincolnway and Evans Avenue, according to a news release.
Beyond the signal replacements, crews will be completing storm sewer upgrades, slab replacements and other upgrades that will help the intersections adhere to the standards set by the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Motorists through these intersections should expect potential delays from lane closures, reduced speed limits and temporary traffic signals. Stay alert and avoid distractions like cellphones when navigating through the work zones.
This project has a scheduled completion date of October. All WYDOT project scheduling is subject to change, including due to adverse weather or material availability.