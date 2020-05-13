CHEYENNE – Drivers who need to take a non-commercial driver’s license road test will be able to take their exam starting this week.
The Wyoming Department of Transportation’s Driver Services Office will start conducting non-commercial road tests by appointment only this week at certain offices for those who need to take the test. Those offices are Casper, Cheyenne, Cody, Gillette, Jackson, Laramie, Rock Springs and Sheridan.
Per Gov. Mark Gordon’s executive order in March, officials suspended non-commercial driver license tests due to the coronavirus pandemic. WYDOT will start testing again, but will have several health protocols in place to keep customers and employees safe.
The WYDOT offices that will offer testing already have the necessary equipment to conduct the tests. Not only will WYDOT employees ask a series of health questions to screen applicants for any COVID-19 symptoms and exposure, they will also perform no-touch temperature checks on people. WYDOT will add additional locations as equipment arrives.
Additional safety measures will be taken in each office, as well as in the vehicle to ensure continued safety of both the public and WYDOT employees.
Residents who need to take the non-commercial driver’s license road test can contact their local WYDOT Driver Services offices to schedule an appointment. In Cheyenne, residents should call 307-777-3835.