CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Transportation has launched an online public meeting for the State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP). The public can participate in the online meeting at their convenience until it closes on August 30.
The self-guided online meeting can be accessed at www.wydotSTIPmeeting.com where the public can learn more about the program and various transportation improvements. The meeting also offers the opportunity to provide feedback, pose questions and express concerns.
STIP is a six-year program approved by the Transportation Commission. It provides a snapshot of existing and expected projects and their schedules and is continually updated. The draft STIP is for the years 2022-2027 and represents the planned construction, preliminary engineering and right of way costs of each project. The program also indicates the share of federal funding, state funding and other funding sources for each project. WYDOT will do its best to adhere to this program and to serve the public interest through these projects.
Interested parties can view a short animated video explaining the STIP at tinyurl.com/WSTIP. Also, for more information, email the project team at info@wystip.com or visit http://www.dot.state.wy.us/STIP.