WYDOT snowplow struck by commercial vehicle

A snowplow was struck by a commercial vehicle Sunday morning on Interstate 80 west of Rock Springs. 

CHEYENNE – On Sunday, around 9:07 a.m., the Wyoming Highway Patrol was notified of a snowplow collision. A Wyoming Department of Transportation snowplow was removing snow from the roadway near milepost 125 on Interstate 80 when it was hit by a commercial vehicle.

The commercial truck driver was trying to pass another car in the left lane and collided with the back of the snowplow, causing both vehicles to enter the median. The snowplow driver was transported to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County with minor injuries from the crash.

