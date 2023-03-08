...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Freezing drizzle and low visibility in dense fog
expected. Ice accumulations of a light glaze possible.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range and much of Laramie County in
southeast Wyoming including Cheyenne and the Interstate 80
corridor from Laramie to Pine Bluffs.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM today.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and low visibility
under one-quarter mile at times. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible
power outages.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
A snowplow was struck by a commercial vehicle Sunday morning on Interstate 80 west of Rock Springs.
CHEYENNE – On Sunday, around 9:07 a.m., the Wyoming Highway Patrol was notified of a snowplow collision. A Wyoming Department of Transportation snowplow was removing snow from the roadway near milepost 125 on Interstate 80 when it was hit by a commercial vehicle.
The commercial truck driver was trying to pass another car in the left lane and collided with the back of the snowplow, causing both vehicles to enter the median. The snowplow driver was transported to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County with minor injuries from the crash.
The commercial truck driver was issued a citation for speeding too fast for the conditions and careless driving.
So far this winter, WYDOT has seen 22 WYDOT snowplows hit. A total of 18 plows were struck in the winter of 2021-22, 26 in 2020-21, and 23 in 2019-20.
WHP and WYDOT want to remind drivers to slow down, increase their following distance and use extreme caution when driving on snow-covered roadways, especially when passing snowplows.