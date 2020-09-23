CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Transportation will be conducting a bridge inspection on Monday, Sept. 28, on the Pershing Boulevard bridge, east of Christensen Road near Venture Drive.
Starting at approximately 8 a.m., the bridge will be closed, and the closure will last until approximately 3 p.m., pending coordination with other entities, according to a news release from Laramie County Public Works. Drivers will not be able to make a left or right turn on the Interstate 80 Service Road to cross the bridge or drive past Chokecherry Road going south.
Current detours for the Christensen Road project, through the city of Cheyenne, will be adjusted accordingly. If you have any questions call Laramie County Public Works at 307-633-4302.